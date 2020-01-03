FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, clear weekend; another cold front on the way Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the rain ended across the area Friday afternoon, but a few spotty showers remain possible through about midnight as a cold front moves through the region. In the wake of the front, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend. You may still wake up to some clouds Saturday, but most should be gone shortly after daybreak, with abundant sunshine into the afternoon and highs topping out in the low 60s.