FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, clear weekend; another cold front on the way Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the rain ended across the area Friday afternoon, but a few spotty showers remain possible through about midnight as a cold front moves through the region. In the wake of the front, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend. You may still wake up to some clouds Saturday, but most should be gone shortly after daybreak, with abundant sunshine into the afternoon and highs topping out in the low 60s.
We’ll be greeted by a cold start Sunday morning as lows dip into the mid to upper 30s, but it turns into a picture perfect day as sunshine again prevails, with highs in the mid 60s.
Another cold front will roll through the area by early Tuesday, but with only limited moisture expected to be in place, rain chances will only run about 40% and rain amounts should be on the lighter side.
A more impactful system looks to arrive by late in the week, with showers and t-storms appearing to be a good bet from Friday into Saturday. The early outlook suggests rain totals will average 1″ to 3″ across the area, but we’ll monitor trends on that as the event gets closer. A few strong storms could also be in the mix, but again, details will have to be resolved on any potential threats in the days ahead.
