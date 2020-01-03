Fifth inmate killed in Mississippi, the third at Parchman this week

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Another inmate died Friday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, making this the fifth death since Sunday across the state prison system.
According to the Clarion Ledger, another inmate was stabbed and taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified the inmate who died as 36-year-old Dennoris Howell, who was serving a 17-year sentence for manslaughter out of Marshall County. The injured inmate was not identified.
This week has been a violent one inside the walls of Mississippi’s prisons. A total of three inmates have been killed at Parchman, one was killed at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility in Houston, and another died during a fight at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.
After the first death on Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed all facilities that house state inmates on an immediate lockdown. And while MDOC officials aren’t giving an official answer for what’s motivating the violence, many in law enforcement believe it’s gang related.
Warden Dwain Brewer at the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility, which houses 280 state inmates, told WLOX News, “Gangs are everywhere, inside the jail and outside the jails. And they have ways of communicating to try to cause disturbances and problems.”
