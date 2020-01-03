Eating disorder support group to launch in Baton Rouge

“So often, my eating disorder was praised because I had ‘willpower’ and I ate healthy all the time, and all of these things are really sneaky indicators of eating disorders and a major reason why people aren’t seeking the help and support that they need,” Dempsey explained. “Our society says health equals the number on the scale, and that’s not true. Society says that health equals eating kale and carrots all day long, and that’s not true. Health is unique to each and every one of us.”