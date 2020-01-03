Community reacts following arrest of alleged murderer in connection with deaths of 3 homeless people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Anderson, 29, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 2 in connection with the deaths of three homeless people: Christina Fowler, 53, Gregory Corcoran, 40, and Tony Williams, 50. All were shot and killed in December of 2019.
PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in December killings of 3 homeless people
One neighbor says it’s scary to think she was living in the same apartment complex as an alleged serial killer, and one business owner on N 18th Street says while it’s sad people were killed, it really puts a spotlight on how bad the homeless situation in Baton Rouge really is.
