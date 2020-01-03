Central family taking donations for those affected by fire on Sparkle Drive

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The fire that ravaged John Lemoine’s home on Sparkle Drive in Central and the two apartments behind it did not leave much behind except rain soaked, charred debris of what used to be called a home.
PREVIOUS STORY: Major fire under control after hour-long battle
Investigators believe the fire started from an electrical outlet that began sparking. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, but by the time it was extinguished, the damage had been done.
“They’ve lost everything,” said Marc Melancon, a friend of Lemoine. “Anything that wasn’t ruined by the fire was ruined by water damage.”
No one was home at the time, but those who lived at the house are now left in limbo without a permanent place to call home.
“Still trying to get apartments for them to stay in and that’s where we’re at, at the moment,” Melancon said. “It’s still hectic. It’s been a few days, but it’s still not figured out yet.”
Now, Melancon is asking for help to collect items to replace what was destroyed.
“We’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he said.
So far, friends and complete strangers have stepped up, donating furniture, clothes, and food, but Melancon says they still need some everyday items.
“I think there needs to be more food and clothes and stuff for the kids for sure,” he said. “We’ve got bare minimum for the kids so far, just a couple of Legos and clothes, but for the most part there’s a lot of big stuff that’s come in and we’re very thankful for it.”
He says despite the situation, they’re amazed at the outpouring of support.
“Everybody is just thankful,” he said.
Those who wish to help can drop items off at Central City Hall or at Salon Willow on Greenwell Springs Road behind Oak Point grocery store. You are asked to not leave items outside the door.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.