Bridge Center, Capital Area Human Services to host meeting to update public on available mental health, opioid services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Behavioral Health Collaborative is hosting a meeting Thursday, Jan. 9 to give the community information about mental health and opioid services available in the region, as well as information on The Bridge Center for Hope.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) administrative offices, located at 4615 Government St., Building 2, Room 200, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Representatives from the Bridge Center will provide an overview of its crisis stabilization services and introduce the Crisis Now Model, which is a new approach to crisis care in order to prevent suicide and provide assistance to those in distress. The method aims to reduce the cost of care, the need for emergency room visits, and police overuse.
Executive director of the Bridge Center, Charlotte Claiborne, and RI International Administrative Officer Amy Pugsley will present. RI International was given the contract to provide crisis services to East Baton Rouge Parish in 2019 after voters approved funding. Services should launch in early 2020 with Mobile Crisis Services for those 18 and older and the Crisis Receiving Center soon thereafter, Claiborne says.
At the meeting, CAHS will give an overview on mobile mental health services in the Baton Rouge area. CAHS Mobile Team Program Director Paul Tuminello will give information on the agency’s Satellite Team, Behavioral Health Crisis Team, Treatment Team, the Mobile First Episode of Psychosis Program, and the Transitional Care Team.
Capitol Area Reentry Program Executive Director Rhonda Irving will speak as well, providing info on the agency’s joint efforts with CAHS, which is the Opioid Mobile Outreach Team.
Merakey/NHS Regional Director of Adult Behavioral Health Marlon Boutin will talk about Assertive Community Treatment and Forensic Community Treatment services.
