Baton Rouge police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Airline Highway Thursday evening.
The crash happened Thursday, Jan. 2 on Airline Highway near Hanks Drive at around 6:30 p.m.
Ulysses Williams, 73, was trying to cross Airline Highway before he was struck and killed by a red Toyota pick-up truck traveling northbound.
Williams was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said the truck had fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.