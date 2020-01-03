ACTION JACKSON: Beware of scammers posing as Entergy represenatives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Phone scammers have become relentless coming up with new scams.
The latest one involves the callers posing as representatives for Entergy.
A viewer told us about a number that appeared to be real telling him that his services would be disrupted if he did not make a payment.
I talked with an Entergy spokesperson who tells me they will never call your phone demanding a payment.
I’m told that scammers are now also requesting customers to give account information and payments via text and email which is a big no no.
You should never give out that info via text or email.
If someone comes to your door requesting payment, Entergy says to close the door immediately and call the police if you feel unsafe and then call Entergy to report the scam.
