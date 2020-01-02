Woman takes medical center worker by force, robs her

It happened this morning in the facility’s parking lot

Woman takes medical center worker by force, robs her
(Source: Maranda Whittington)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 5:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman armed with a gun forced a female employee of a Shreveport medical center to get into the worker’s car and drive to an ATM to withdraw money, police and health system officials confirm.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, they said.

Police and officials also have confirmed that the suspect is a woman, but they have released no further information about that person.

There’s also no immediate word on whether the employee was injured.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System did later issue the following statement:

“CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System received report of an incident in our Highland parking lot this morning. We are relieved that everyone involved is safe, and we are entirely supporting the Police Department’s work to gather more information. Although we are awaiting more details on this specific incident, we are taking all steps necessary to evaluate safety on all our ministry campuses, including increasing security patrol of associate parking areas and making lighting improvements and adding other resources to our parking lots. The safety and security of our patients, associates and physicians is of the utmost importance to us at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, and we will not stop working to improve them. We appreciate the support of our community as we work to fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this crime to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

