Woman takes medical center worker by force, robs her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman armed with a gun forced a female employee of a Shreveport medical center to get into the worker’s car and drive to an ATM to withdraw money, police and health system officials confirm.
It happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, they said.
Police and officials also have confirmed that the suspect is a woman, but they have released no further information about that person.
There’s also no immediate word on whether the employee was injured.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System did later issue the following statement:
