Coach O talks Tigers’ first practice since Peach Bowl win, preps for National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to speak to reporters around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Orgeron’s comments will come after the Tigers’ first practice since the team’s dominant victory on Dec. 28.
No. 1 LSU (14-0) defeated No. 3 Oklahoma (12-2) 63-28 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Orgeron is expected to discuss how the team is preparing to take on No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
He will likely be asked about the status of two key players for the game: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Michael Divinity Jr.
Edwards-Helaire was limited in the Peach Bowl after suffering a hamstring injury during non-contact drills during practice on December 17. He rushed for 14 yards on two carries and appeared in a handful of pass plays in that game.
Orgeron will likely be asked to elaborate on how many snaps Divinity will play on Jan 13. Divinity was suspended for the last six games due to violating the drug testing policy for marijuana.
The NCAA has cleared Divinity to play in the National Championship.
