Baton Rouge officials announce the arrest of man suspected in recent killings of homeless people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders announced on Thursday, Jan. 2 that a man was arrested in connection with three deaths of homeless individuals.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in a press conference that Jeremy Anderson, 29, has been arrested in connection with the deaths.
Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder and a count of second-degree murder. Police say Anderson has a criminal background and investigators have not identified a motive to the murders.
A Crime Stoppers tip, evidence collected at the scenes and community involvement led to Anderson’s arrest, officials said during the news conference.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul had said on Dec. 27 that the department believed the recent killings, which happened in December, were linked.
On Friday, Dec. 13, a homeless man and woman were found dead under the North Boulevard bridge. They were identified as Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40.
In the second incident on Friday, Dec. 27, another homeless man was found shot and killed on the porch of a vacant house on N 18th Street between Convention Street and North Boulevard. The victim, in that case, has been identified by BRPD as Tony Williams, 50.
BRPD officers and organizations that assist the homeless population in Baton Rouge had planned to meet on Monday, Dec. 30.
