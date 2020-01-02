Step into the new year with free Fitness Stroll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve set the goal, now it’s time to follow through. Thankfully, help is on the way and it’s FREE!
“We’re excited to host this fun fitness event for the whole family to enjoy and motivate everyone to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2020," Adrian Francois, Master Fitness Trainer, said.
The Fitness Stroll will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 in the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. The event will include a one-mile walk and an overall workout led by Francois. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., but registration will start at 8 a.m.
“Every year I'm excited about the opportunity of encouraging a new motivated group of people/clients that decide ‘this year is the year’ they're going to crack the code to their fit body and new healthy lifestyle! While I've had a lot of success over the years helping and motivating thousands of clients "crack the code" - it's always been within my four walls and limited to those who are able to invest financially to hire me,” Francois explained.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Mayor’s office, HealthyBR, The Downtown Development District, and CareSouth Medical and Dental.
“This year I was really encouraged to stretch out and try to bring a different level of excitement and gusto to the people of Baton Rouge who may not get to normally experience the guidance of a Master Trainer along with the leadership of Mayor Broom who is also really passionate about health and wellness,” Francois said. “Approach and strategy is everything when executing fitness goals that last and I feel that this experience will be a great fire starter for those seeking to mark a starting point for their journey!”
Although free, you’re asked to register. It is open to all ages.
“We feel that this is definitely an event for anyone at any age; fitness is a perpetual and we're prepared to make fitness functional & fun at any level,” he said.
After the workout, stick around because there will be refreshments, health and wellness vendors, and music.
More free events will be coming, so make sure to join WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick group to keep up with everything that’s available.
