Step into the new year with free Fitness Stroll

“This year I was really encouraged to stretch out and try to bring a different level of excitement and gusto to the people of Baton Rouge who may not get to normally experience the guidance of a Master Trainer along with the leadership of Mayor Broom who is also really passionate about health and wellness,” Francois said. “Approach and strategy is everything when executing fitness goals that last and I feel that this experience will be a great fire starter for those seeking to mark a starting point for their journey!”