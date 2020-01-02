‘Reserved for Carley’: Sugar Bowl organizers remember sports journalist killed in plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A week after sports reporter Carley McCord was tragically killed in a plane crash, organizers of the Sugar Bowl took an extra step to remember her during the game on New Year’s Day at the Superdome.
In the Superdome’s press box, where reporters are allowed to watch and film the game, a laminated press pass was placed on an empty seat reserved for Carley.
A small pot of yellow flowers was placed next to the press pass for the well-known, hardworking journalist.
ESPN reports Holly Rowe tweeted out a picture of the gesture.
