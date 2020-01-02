Over 2,000 without power in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 2,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Thursday morning as showers and thunderstorms began moving through the area.
Power was out for over 1,000 customers along Airline Highway between Pecue Lane and Antioch Road. The outages were first reported just before 7 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m., the estimated restoration time was 9:30 a.m.
Traffic lights in the area are also affected by the outage.
A second outage was reported around 7:50 a.m. just south of I-10 and along Perkins Road between College Drive and Essen Lane. Estimated time of restoration was 10 a.m.
According to Entergy’s outage map, the cause of the outages has not been determined.
Check back for updates.
