Mazda in Baton Rouge to complete renovations in early 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Mazda dealer, Team Mazda on Airline Highway, is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation set to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.
The renovations include a new retail evolution dealership with an upscale design, expanded sales floor, and an open concept to better customer experience.
"We are very excited about the physical renovations taking place to Team Mazda and the new level of customer experience we will soon be able to offer our customers,” Team Mazda General Manager Preston Q-Petersen said.
