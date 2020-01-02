LSU superfan hoping to meet Coach O passes away

LSU superfan, Lois, passes away. (Source: Facebook)
By Amanda Lindsley | January 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU superfan, Lois Guillory, has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from her daughter, Carol Guillory Barnes, services for Lois were held Thursday, Jan. 2 at Charlet’s Funeral Home in Zachary, La.

Lois worked for LSU football for years, according to members of the program.

Her daughter, Carol, took to Facebook asking for people to share her post in the hopes her mother could meet Coach O and Heisman trophy winner, Joe Burrow. The post did make it to Coach O, and he sent over an autographed football for her.

