Louisiana fails to meet most of former gov. Foster’s ‘2020 Vision’ economic plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has failed to meet most of the ambitious goals set by former Governor Mike Foster in the Vision 2020 economic development plan he presented to the legislature two decades ago.
The top priority in 1999 was to make Louisiana one of the 10 best states to live and work in by this year.
But the state fell short of nearly every benchmark the plan laid out, especially in education and infrastructure, and Louisiana is still near the bottom of most rankings.
Experts say there has been some progress, but Louisiana continues to fall behind while other states have grown in the same period.
"We’re still saying the same things today, almost 20 years later,” Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin said. “We’ve made progress in a lot of these areas, that’s true. But we haven’t raised the bar or gotten ourselves to the bar or area we need to be.”
The state had set goals, such as diversifying the economy, eliminating most poverty, and ensuring every adult can read and write, after nearly two years of planning in the mid-90′s.
