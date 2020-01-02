Iberville Parish cutting ties with Republic Services in effort to improve sanitation services

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council announced Thursday, Jan. 2 that it will be severing ties with Republic Services.
The council posted on Facebook, saying the parish’s contract with the sanitation company will expire Jan. 10.
The council says it has signed a four-year contract with Pelican Waste & Debris, which will go into effect Monday, Jan. 13. The same garbage bins will be used. The council also says routes and pickup days will remains the same.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Iberville Parish Solid Waste Department at 225-692-3844. Anyone who wants to buy a new garbage bin can call Pelican Waste at 985-873-9553.
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish have voiced numerous complaints about Republic Services.
