FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain continues to move through with front; cooler, dry weekend expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains will continue Thursday night into Friday morning as a pair of cold fronts move through the region, but the good news is it looks like the primary threats of heavy rain and severe weather will stay west and northwest of metro Baton Rouge. In fact, many of us will see less than an additional inch of rain going forward into Friday, but amounts could be a bit higher in a few spots.
A line of rain and perhaps some embedded storms will likely roll through the region in the hours before midnight. That line will be in association with the first cold front and once it passes through, temperatures will trend a tad cooler.
Friday will likely be wet for many through the morning hours, but rains should diminish into the afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and highs will top out in the mid 60s.
A second cold front moving through Friday evening will finally flush all the moisture out, leaving us with drier and cooler weather for the weekend. Other than chilly morning starts, this weekend should be just about perfect for anything you may have planned outdoors.
Looking ahead, scattered showers return to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday morning, but rain amounts look as though they will be light. However, there are some indications another decent soaking could impact the area by the end of next week. We’ll iron out the forecast details as that event gets closer.
