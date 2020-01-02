Faulty air conditioner to blame for voluntary evacuation of RestoreLA office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators say a faulty air conditioner allegedly caused smoke to build up inside of one of the Restore Louisiana office buildings near Celtic Studios Thursday morning.
The St. George Fire Department was called out around 7 a.m. to an alarm at the Resore Louisiana Housing Assistance Center on Celtic Drive.
First responders say they saw a light haze, but no fire was found.
The air conditioner was isolated and the scene was cleared before 8:30 a.m.
Employees self-evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
