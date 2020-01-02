Bringier’s Nine-Bean and Ham Hock Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the Spanish arrived in New Orleans in 1765, they brought new and interesting beans to the area. Kidney, pinto, and black beans were the favorites of the Spanish. Black-eyed peas were later introduced by the Africans. In this soup, the mixture of beans from different cultures demonstrates the Creole practice of blending ingredients to create unique cuisine.
Prep Time: 6 hours
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
¼ cup navy beans
¼ cup red kidney beans
¼ cup lima beans
½ cup cannellini beans
¼ cup pinto beans
½ cup black beans
¼ cup black-eyed peas
½ cup split peas
½ cup sliced green beans
1 ham hock
¼ cup butter
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 slices salt pork
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 gallon beef stock
3 bay leaves
1 tsp dried thyme
½ tsp dried oregano
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1 cup (¼-inch) sliced andouille sausage
1 cup diced ham
salt to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
Rinse dried beans and peas twice, discarding any that are discolored or float to surface. Soak dried beans and peas in cold water a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight.
NOTE: Soak black beans separately. This process will cut the cooking time by one-third. Discard soaking liquid, rinse beans, and peas and set aside.
In a large stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add ham hock and pork. Continue to sauté 2–3 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes, beef stock, beans (except green beans), and peas. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and season with bay leaves, thyme, oregano, and cayenne pepper. Cover pot and simmer approximately 1½ hours, stirring occasionally.
As beans become soft, mash a portion of them against side of pot with a cooking spoon. This will thicken soup and create a creamy consistency.
Add more stock as needed to retain volume during cooking process.
Stir in green beans, sausage, and ham. Simmer an additional 30 minutes and season to taste with salt and hot sauce.
Remove and discard bay leaves before serving.
