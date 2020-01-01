Man shot while returning from church with wife; now in critical condition

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot just after midnight Wednesday, Jan 1. and is now in critical condition, investigators say.
The victim and his wife were returning from church to their home on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville when he was shot twice while in the driver seat of his vehicle. The shooting happened in the driveway, investigators say.
“At this point in the investigation we have no known motive at this time,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. There are no known suspects or suspect vehicles at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Tipsters can also contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
