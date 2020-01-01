Laine Hardy expected to perform national anthem at Saints game

American Idol Laine Hardy is expected to perform the national anthem ahead of the Saints taking on the Vikings Sunday, Jan. 5. (Source: Terrilynn Bourg, family friend)
By Kevin Foster | January 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 10:58 AM

(WAFB) - American Idol Laine Hardy is expected to perform the national anthem ahead of the Saints taking on the Vikings Sunday, Jan. 5.

“Laine will be singing the national anthem. He’s a little nervous (please say a prayer for him ) but I just know he will be great,” said Cindy Hardy, Laine’s mother, who is also listed as one of his managers.

The Livingston Parish native was crowned the winner of American Idol season 17. Hardy was the first winner from Louisiana.

