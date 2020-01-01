Get a free Chick-fil-A entrée Jan. 2-11

(WAFB) - Chick-fil-A restaurants in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, and Gonzales are offering a free entrée to those who create or log in to their Chick-fil-A One account between Thursday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 11.
To celebrate the new year, guests can choose one of the following entrées:
- Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Nuggets (8-count)
- Grilled Nuggets (8-count)
- Chick-n-Strips (3-count)
“We invite all guests to enjoy a complimentary entrée on us as a token of our appreciation and to kick off the new year,” said Jeffrey Holifield, franchise operator in Denham Springs.
The free entrée will be awarded only by using the Chick-fil-A One app. The offer is limited to one entrée per person. Those who log into their account on the app will automatically get the offer under the Rewards tab.
To find a Chick-fil-A near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.