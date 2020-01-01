First baby of the new year welcomed at Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a girl!
Baton Rouge General welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2020 around 4:28 a.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.
Nylia Veal weighed in at 5 lbs. 4 oz. Her mother, Alexis Veal, says she was at a crawfish boil when she started having contractions.
Both Nylia and Alexis are doing well, hospital staff said.
With help from Oh Baby! and Buy Buy Baby, Nylia will be treated with her own parade of goodies, including a bassinet, clothing and blankets, a memory book and a gift card.
“Our Birth Center delivers babies every day, but there’s something special about the first baby of the year, and even more so the first of the decade,” said Erika Moss, director of women’s services at BRG.
