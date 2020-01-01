FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry New Year’s Day, then marginal risk of severe weather Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It stays dry but cloudy for our New Year’s Day as we await the arrival of our next storm system.
Rain will begin Thursday morning and could already be widespread and heavy by that point. Off and on periods of heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals of 2-4″ across the local area. This could lead to nuisance flooding including low lying, poorly drained areas like roadways, ditches, creeks, and bayous.
A Marginal (1 out of 4) to Slight (2 out of 4) risk for flash flooding is in effect across the area. The local area is also under a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. We could see one or two strong storms embedded within the heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Main threat will be damaging wind and maybe a brief, stray tornado.
Rain will linger through Friday, but tend to be more off and on than persistent. A cold front will finally sweep all the rain out late Friday. It will be dry and comfortably cool for the first weekend of 2020. Another cold front is set to arrive Monday or Tuesday.
Long range weather models are not in agreement on the timing of this front. There won’t be a lot of moisture for this front to work with, so rain chances will remain limited. Another front is set to arrive by the end of the work/school week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.