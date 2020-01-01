FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather expected over next 36 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Active weather is still expected to impact the Baton Rouge area over the next 36 hours. Widespread rains will spread over the area overnight as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Rains could get a bit heavy at times, but flooding should not be an issue through daybreak Thursday. The threat of severe weather is also low during the overnight hours.
Rains will continue off and on through what will be a much warmer Thursday as we wake up to temps in the mid to upper 60s and see highs climb into the mid 70s. One change in the forecast Wednesday is the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat to a Slight Risk (2/5) locally. There are still some lingering questions on whether the atmosphere will be unstable enough to support severe weather, but strong wind shear plays in favor of a few strong to severe storms. The main concern is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
In terms of rain amounts, our model guidance continues to show a pretty significant spread. That’s indicative of some uncertainty on where the heaviest rain bands will develop, but average totals of 1.5″ to 3″ appear to be a good bet for most, with isolated totals of 4″ or more possible, especially near and northwest of Baton Rouge. For now, the National Weather Service (NWS) has opted not to issue a Flash Flood Watch. However, the Weather Prediction Center has maintained a Marginal to Slight risk of flooding across the area.
Rains will likely linger into Friday morning, but gradually diminish into the afternoon as cooler temperatures make a return. Into the weekend, we’ll see chilly mornings and comfortably cool afternoons, with plenty of sunshine both days.
Next week’s forecast still features seasonably cool temperatures and a couple of opportunities for rain at the beginning and end of the week.
