FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather expected over next 36 hours

Rains will continue off and on through what will be a much warmer Thursday as we wake up to temps in the mid to upper 60s and see highs climb into the mid 70s. One change in the forecast Wednesday is the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat to a Slight Risk (2/5) locally. There are still some lingering questions on whether the atmosphere will be unstable enough to support severe weather, but strong wind shear plays in favor of a few strong to severe storms. The main concern is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.