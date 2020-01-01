BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class Jan. 11

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering a concealed handgun permit class on Jan. 11.
The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center, located at 999 W Irene Rd. in Zachary. The class will be taught be BRPD firearms instructors.
The class costs $100 to attend; it’s open to anyone 21 and over. Participants must bring their own handgun and ammo.
Class size is limited, so people are encouraged to register early at BRPD Headquarters - Traffic Records, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Cash, checks, or money orders will be accepted for payment.
Anyone with questions should contact Sgt. Leonard Harry at LHarry@brla.gov or call 225-389-8275.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.