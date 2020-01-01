Baton Rouge man arrested after making threat to shoot up mall, using racial slur during call to New York newspaper

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Gary Grzybowski, who is charged with terrorizing, after leaving a voicemail at a New York newspaper in which he made a threat against a New York mall and used a racial slur.
The arrest report states Grzybowski was involved in an altercation with several African American males while at the Crossgates Mall in New York on Christmas Eve.
Investigators allege Grzybowski later called the Albany Times Union newspaper and left a voice message on the answering machine in which he used a racial slur to refer to African Americans and suggested everyone at the mall should be warned.
Deputies from the Albany County Police Department who were investigating the incident contacted detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department, since he’d already returned from New York, to inform them Grzybowski was identified as a suspect.
When interviewed by Baton Rouge detectives, Grzybowski reportedly admitted to making the call and leaving the message after consuming too much alcohol.
