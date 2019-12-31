Year-in-review: News, sports, crime, business in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we bring 2019 to a close, WAFB would like to share the top stories in our viewing area of the last year.
We’ve organized the most heartwarming, shocking, talked about, and impactful stories of the year into the following categories:
- For some, these stories will bring you back to the moment they broke, many times first or exclusively on WAFB. For others, these stories will serve as an introduction to the tireless journalists who pursue the truth and hold power to account for our station and community.
- While there were quite a few notable crimes in the Baton Rouge area in 2019, police also took some big steps to address those crimes with the launch of the Real Time Crime Center and the reallocation of more patrol officers in high crime areas.
- The people of Louisiana, our viewers, and loyal fans are crazy about a few very specific things; billboards, football, good news, and seeing our people win - at sports and at life. These are a few of the most liked, commented, shared, and watched stories of the year.
- Baton Rouge has seen some growth and loss with closures and openings throughout the year. Whether it’s the closure of several beloved donut shops, the opening of retail giants like H&M, or the possibility of Amazon setting up shop, it seems the commerce environment is shifting in the Red Stick.
- It’s easy to get bogged down reading headlines of tragic news, but there has been plenty of good news that have happened right in the Baton Rouge area alone this year. We’ve compiled a list of uplifting stories that flooded your feeds with positivity.
- What a year 2019 has been in the world of men’s athletics in south Louisiana.
- 2019 was a busy year for women’s athletics at LSU and Southern University.
- South Louisiana lost some influential people in 2019. Here are those we will never forget.
