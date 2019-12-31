One killed in head-on crash in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A crash Monday, Dec. 30 claimed the life of Millard Kelley, 79.
An investigation by Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers revealed Storm McNelis, 29, was traveling in the opposite direction as Kelley on LA Hwy 75 when McNelis crossed the center line and struck Kelley’s vehicle head-on.
McNelis was ejected from his vehicle because of the collision and treated to the hospital with serious injuries. Kelley was also transported to the hospital where he later died.
LSP reports the crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
