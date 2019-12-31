New Year’s Day Black-Eyed Pea, Cabbage, and Ham Gumbo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This gumbo is the perfect solution to get all those important New Year’s Day ingredients, such as black-eyed peas and cabbage, to the dinner table without serving them in the traditional casserole style. It also solves the problem of what to create for that important first course on the holiday table. The addition of smoked sausage ensures that the soup will have the smoky flavor that is so important in most Louisiana gumbos.