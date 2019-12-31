New Year’s Day Black-Eyed Pea, Cabbage, and Ham Gumbo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This gumbo is the perfect solution to get all those important New Year’s Day ingredients, such as black-eyed peas and cabbage, to the dinner table without serving them in the traditional casserole style. It also solves the problem of what to create for that important first course on the holiday table. The addition of smoked sausage ensures that the soup will have the smoky flavor that is so important in most Louisiana gumbos.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients:
2 (15.5-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, with liquid
3 cups (½-inch) diced cabbage
1 pound sugar-cured smoked ham, (¾-inch) diced
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup bacon fat
1 cup flour
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced green bell peppers
½ cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
2 quarts chicken stock or water, divided
½ pound sliced smoked sausage
½ cup sliced green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a 7-quart cast iron pot, heat oil and bacon fat over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved.
Stir in onions, celery, and bell peppers. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Blend in minced garlic and sauté an additional 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Reserve remaining stock for later.
Stir in ham and smoked sausage then bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 45 minutes. Use additional stock or water as necessary to maintain soup-like consistency.
Stir in black-eyed peas with liquid, cabbage, green onions, and parsley.
Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
Return to a low boil and simmer until cabbage is fully cooked, 20–30 minutes. Serve immediately. You may wish to serve over cooked white rice.
