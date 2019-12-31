Neighbors, witnesses to shooting that left 74-year-old woman dead still shocked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living on Morel Avenue are still in shock after 74-year-old Angela Haymond was shot to death underneath her carport.
Friend and neighbor, Trey Turner, says his family heard what sounded like fireworks. He would soon after learn the sound was gunshots.
A 15-year-old was detained in connection with the shooting.
“I can’t fathom how do you break a child that much for them to want to go to somebody’s house and shoot a little old lady to death,” said Turner.
The 15-year-old faces multiple charges including, first-degree murder, attempted armed burglary, and illegal use of a firearm.
