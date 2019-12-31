Mayor hosting free Fitness Stroll to help residents jump starts healthy New Year’s resolutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To help people jump start their healthy New Year’s resolutions, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in conjunction with Bodystyle Personal Fitness, is hosting a free community Fitness Stroll.
The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. The event includes a 1-mile walk and overall body workout, led by master fitness trainer, Adrian Francois, owner of Bodystyle Personal Fitness.
The event is free and open to the public, but participants must register ahead of time online here. All ages are welcome.
“We’re excited to host this fun fitness event for the whole family to enjoy and motivate everyone to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2020,” said Francois.
Co-sponsors of the event include HealthyBR, the Downtown Development District, and CareSouth Medical and Dental. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m., with the walk being held from 9 to 10 a.m. Afterwards, there will be refreshments, health and wellness vendors, and music.
For more information, call 225-678-1472 or go online here.
