LSU hands Liberty its first loss of the season as Tigers get ready for SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team handed Liberty its first defeat of the season Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.
The Tigers scored 23 points off 13 turnovers committed by the Flames. Darius Days led all scorers with 14 points.
The win snapped a two-game skid for LSU, as the Tigers now have to take it up a notch when conference play begins this weekend in Knoxville against Tennessee.
“We’ve got to get better at our situational basketball,” said head coach Will Wade. “We’ve got to get better playing smart and continuing to keep an urgency and desperation to us that we need to play with for the next couple months.”
Tip-off is scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m. The TV broadcast is on ESPNU.
Tennessee is 8-4 this season. The Vols’ biggest win was against No. 20 VCU, which beat LSU earlier in the season.
