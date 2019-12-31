Law enforcement preparing for thousands of visitors; traffic restrictions in place

No Vehicles Allowed – From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, the 500 and 600 blocks of Frenchmen Street and Decatur Street from Dumaine to Canal streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.