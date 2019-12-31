Law enforcement preparing for thousands of visitors; traffic restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local, state and federal law enforcement are getting ready for tens of thousands of visitors to make their way to New Orleans over the next few weeks.
Revelers will welcome in the New Year Tuesday with fireworks along the river, then New Year’s Day it’s the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome, followed by a Saints playoff game Sunday and the College Football National Championship game January 13.
The FBI, New Orleans Police, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Superdome security are all teaming up to provide security for the upcoming events. The NOPD wants locals and tourists to be aware that the Hard Rock Hotel collapse will create challenges.
“The concern is the traffic, the congestion of traffic, the amount of vehicle as well as pedestrian traffic within that square; going from Rampart to the river, going from Esplanade to Canal, that is a small box that we expect a lot of vehicular and pedestrian traffic there,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
That’s why the NOPD is encouraging revelers and football fans to use ride-sharing, public transportation, taxis or carpool downtown.
Vehicles Limited – From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year's Eve only, public safety officials will also screen vehicles in the Marigny on the following streets:
• Touro Street from Royal to Dauphine streets
• Kerlerec Street from Dauphine to Chartres streets
• Royal Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue
• Chartres Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue
Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas.
No Vehicles Allowed – From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, the 500 and 600 blocks of Frenchmen Street and Decatur Street from Dumaine to Canal streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel remain in place. Closures include Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets. Due to these closures, the City expects vehicle traffic to be even heavier than during previous New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl events. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use other routes and alternatives to driving.
Parking Restrictions
No parking zones will be in place on the following streets:
• Overnight Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets
o 800 block of Bourbon Street
o Canal Street from N. Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
o Elysian Fields Avenue from Burgundy to N. Peters streets
o N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Dumaine Street
o Decatur Street from Dumaine to St. Philip streets
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1
o N. Peters Street from Conti to Canal streets
o Decatur Street from Dumaine to Conti streets
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1
o 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street
Additional parking restrictions may be implemented as necessary. Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:
• Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.
• Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.
• Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.
• Call 504-658-8100 for 24 hour parking enforcement.
On New Year's Eve, buses and streetcars will operate on the Saturday service schedule. Ferries will operate on their normal weekday schedules with the Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry extending its hours to 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. During the fireworks display on the riverfront, the Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry and Riverfront Streetcar will halt operations. Service will resume once the display has finished.
On New Year’s Day, buses and streetcars will operate on the Sunday service schedule. Ferries will operate on their normal weekday schedules.
On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fanfest will cause delays on the 5, 10, 11, 16, 55, and Riverfront Streetcar. The 5 and 55 will not service stops between Esplanade Avenue and Canal Street due the festival. Riders should use the Riverfront Streetcar to access Canal Street. During the Sugar Bowl parade (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.), there will be no streetcar service between the riverfront and Carondelet Street. All routes will return to their normal schedules on Jan. 2, 2020.
