Lafourche Parish teen reported missing
Syris Breaux, 16, was last seen Dec. 27 (Source: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
December 31, 2019 at 7:23 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 7:32 AM

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) -Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Syris Breaux of North Napoleon Street in Lockport. He was last seen at his residence on Dec. 27. He left the residence without notice on that date.

Breaux is described as 5′8” tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808

