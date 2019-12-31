THE INVESTIGATORS: Leaked messages from management appear to show possible cuts to Sammy’s Grill operations, owner confirms

This comes amid a series of financial issues that have plagued the restaurant chain for months. During the week of Christmas, two locations were hit with an eviction lawsuit in court after the landlord claimed the owner of the popular restaurant had fallen behind on rent for at least two months. According to the suit filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, the restaurant owes more than $50,000 in unpaid rent for October and November at the Highland Road location. The monthly rate for the Highland Road location is $25,569.50. Late fees for unpaid rent are $1,278.48.