A look at past BRPD internal affairs investigations

A look at past BRPD internal affairs investigations
Now that 2019 is ending, BRPD staffers will be gathering and releasing a report that details the internal investigations the department took on for the year. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | December 31, 2019 at 10:47 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 10:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) completed at least one internal affairs investigation in 2019 that resulted in the firing of an officer.

In that case, video was captured of Officer Marshall McDermitt hitting a 21-year-old at least ten times in a matter of seconds while he was trying to arrest him in Tigerland.

GRAPHIC: BRPD officer seen punching bloodied man

BRPD wrapped up their internal investigation and the officer was given a chance to defend himself in a pre-disciplinary hearing before eventually being fired for violating BRPD policies related to use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming, carrying out orders, and falsification of documents.

READ MORE: BRPD officer fired after being caught on camera punching man in Tigerland

Now that 2019 is ending, BRPD staffers will be gathering and releasing an annual report that details the internal investigations the department took on for the year.

A look at reports for past years shows many of the previously sustained internal affairs investigations relate to conduct unbecoming an officer.

Below is a breakdown of the number of sustained investigations per year:

2018 2017 2016 2015
Abuse of Sick Leave 1 3 1
Associates of Known Criminals
AWOL 2
Bribery or Extortion
Carrying Out Orders 4 10 6 1
Chain of Command
Command of Temper 5 4 2 3
Completion/Submission of Forms 1 1 1
Conduct Unbecoming an Officer 12 11 5 14
Confidentiality 1
Cowardice
Damaging Dept Equipment 6 1 3
Desertion
DL Violation 1
DMVR Violation 3 2 1
Dress Code Violation
Failure to Provide Information to Supervisor 1
Failure to Report Accident
Failure to Report Lost/Stolen Equipment
Failure to Secure Property/Evidence 2 2 3
Falsification of Documents 1 3 1
Harrasment
Insubordination
Interdepartmental Cooperation 1
Failure to Report Lost/Stolen Equipment
Outside Agency Involvement
Punctuality 1
Release of Prisoner/Allowing Escape
Respect of Fellow Members 2
Sexual Harassment
Shirking of Duty 2 6 5
Traffic Violation
Truthfulness 2 5 1
Unauthorized Public Statements
Use of Alcohol
Use of Force 5 2 2
Use of Narcotics
Use of Tobacco
Violation of Law 5 1 3
Wearing of Uniform
TOTAL 42 58 22 39

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.