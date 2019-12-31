A look at past BRPD internal affairs investigations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) completed at least one internal affairs investigation in 2019 that resulted in the firing of an officer.
In that case, video was captured of Officer Marshall McDermitt hitting a 21-year-old at least ten times in a matter of seconds while he was trying to arrest him in Tigerland.
BRPD wrapped up their internal investigation and the officer was given a chance to defend himself in a pre-disciplinary hearing before eventually being fired for violating BRPD policies related to use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming, carrying out orders, and falsification of documents.
Now that 2019 is ending, BRPD staffers will be gathering and releasing an annual report that details the internal investigations the department took on for the year.
A look at reports for past years shows many of the previously sustained internal affairs investigations relate to conduct unbecoming an officer.
Below is a breakdown of the number of sustained investigations per year:
