High school senior killed in Kentwood shooting; arrests forthcoming

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Arrests are forthcoming in connection with a shooting that left a high school senior dead and two others injured, detectives from the Kentwood Police Department said.
A disagreement at a private celebration Friday, Dec. 27 resulted in multiple shots being fired. Felix Varnado, 17, was among the victims struck by bullets. He was being transported in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital to have his wounds treated, but the vehicle was intercepted by an ambulance who took over care until he arrived at the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Chief of Police Michael Kazerooni told WAFB Vernado was a graduating senior at South Pike High School.
Veiontae Gardner, 18, and Tyquenelle Jackson, 18, were also transported. Gardner’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Jackson suffered gunshot wounds to the back and chest. He remains hospitalized. His condition was not immediately confirmed.
Chief Kazerooni says multiple arrests are expected in connection with the crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives by calling 985-229-6305.
