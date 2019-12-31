Funeral arrangements announced for Carley Ann McCord

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Funeral arrangements for sports journalist Carley Ann McCord were scheduled and you are able to donate flowers to different occasions.
The service and visitation hours will be held at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Jan. 4. The Interment following the service will be held at the St. George Catholic Church.
Carley Ann McCord died in a plane crash on the way to the LSU vs. OU Peach Bowl game.
You are able to send flowers to Carley’s visitation and memorial service are available here.
