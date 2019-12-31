FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry to ring in 2020, rain returns Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will stay dry for New Year’s Eve.
Once again, skies will remain mostly clear today allowing afternoon temperatures to climb to near 60°. Grab a jacket for New Year’s Eve night plans. Temperatures will be steadily falling as we approach midnight. Expect a temperature around 40° as we ring in 2020.
Our next weather maker will be moving into the area on Thursday. Heavy rain still looks to be the biggest issue with this next storm system. The Weather Prediction Center has placed our local area under a Marginal to Slight Risk for flash flooding. A few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. While severe weather is possible, we are more concerned with the threat for some nuisance flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. The local area is expected to see 2-4″ of rain with locally higher amounts Thursday into early Friday. This could certainly lead to some street flooding, so watch for that and remember to turn around don’t drown.
The weather will trend dry for the first weekend in 2020.
Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with temperatures at or just below early January norms.
A few showers return to the forecast for back to work/school Monday and Tuesday. Have the rain gear handy as we see isolated to scattered showers both days.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.