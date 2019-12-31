FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, dry New Year’s Eve, then marginal risk of severe weather Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues for Tuesday night’s New Year’s celebrations, but you’ll definitely want a jacket if you’re heading out to celebrate. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s by 7 p.m. and fall into the low 40s by the time we ring in 2020 at midnight. Most importantly, we will stay dry.
New Year’s Day will see another chilly start as lows reach the upper 30s and increasing clouds will keep it on the cool side, with highs in the low 60s. Isolated showers will also become possible by late afternoon into Wednesday evening, but rain impacts should be minimal through New Year’s Day.
Thursday is still shaping up to be a much more active day as a warm front and area of low pressure lift inland from the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, rain totals look to be highest near and west of Baton Rouge, ranging from 2″ to 4″, with locally higher amounts possible. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight Risk of excessive rainfall (flooding) posted to cover a localized flooding threat.
Additionally, a few strong storms could be in the mix, but we are not expecting a widespread severe weather event. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather.
Our latest guidance indicates rains may be a bit slower to exit Friday, but the bulk of the activity should be gone by lunchtime. We’ll then enjoy cooler and drier weather for the weekend.
The extended forecast shows a couple more shots for rain next week, with seasonably cool weather continuing into the early part of January.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.