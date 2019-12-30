Woman arrested for forging prescription of opioids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after police say she printed a fake prescription and forged a signature in order to get it filled.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Tiara Lee went to the Walgreens on Sullivan Road on Dec. 28 and dropped off a prescription from the Spine Diagnostic Pain Treatment Center for 120 doses of Oxycodone. An employee recognized the prescription as possibly being forged, arrest records state. After calling the Spine Center, the employee was notified that the doctor who's name was forged on the prescription had not worked for them for several months.
On Dec. 29, Lee returned to Walgreens to pick up the prescription, which she intended to pay for in cash when deputies arrested her.
Lee told investigators she found a legitimate prescription and copied the information onto prescription paper she had purchased on Amazon. Lee says she copied the Spine Center logo from the internet and printed it on the paper with the required information before forging a doctor's signature.
Lee was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on one count of obtaining a controlled deadly substance by fraud.
