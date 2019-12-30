Woman arrested for forging prescription of opioids

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Tiara Lee went to the Walgreens on Sullivan Road on Dec. 28 and dropped off a prescription from the Spine Diagnostic Pain Treatment Center for 120 doses of Oxycodone. An employee recognized the prescription as possibly being forged, arrest records state. After calling the Spine Center, the employee was notified that the doctor who's name was forged on the prescription had not worked for them for several months.