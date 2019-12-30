Top good news stories in 2019

Two boys and their father were able to attend a Saints game together this year thanks to a woman’s social media post that spread like wildfire. Vermilion Parish school teacher Danielle Trahan had met Jairen, 8, and Terrion, 14, at the game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24. They weren’t with their father because they were only able to get two tickets. Trahan posted a heartfelt message to get in touch with boys, which led to the boys getting tickets to see a Saints game with their father.