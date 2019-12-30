Top good news stories in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s easy to get bogged down reading headlines of tragic news, but there has been plenty of good news that have happened right in the Baton Rouge area alone this year. We’ve compiled a list of uplifting stories that flooded your feeds with positivity.
As we ring in the new year, let’s look back to these stories that shined a light in our community.
Two boys and their father were able to attend a Saints game together this year thanks to a woman’s social media post that spread like wildfire. Vermilion Parish school teacher Danielle Trahan had met Jairen, 8, and Terrion, 14, at the game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24. They weren’t with their father because they were only able to get two tickets. Trahan posted a heartfelt message to get in touch with boys, which led to the boys getting tickets to see a Saints game with their father.
Tiger fans and others across the nation have donated more than $270,000 to charities in southeastern Ohio days after LSU QB Joe Burrow made reference to the poverty rate in his hometown during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.
What started out as a normal basketball game for three Louisiana boys turned into a night they would never forget thanks to LeBron James.
A wish came true for a 9-year-old Coach O super fan born with spina bifida.
After she was crowned Miss Louisiana USA, Zachary native Mariah Clayton went on to represent Louisiana in the Miss USA pageant.
BRCC student Allen Roach was one out of 499 community college students from across the country to be part of NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars Onsite Experience.
For many in the Livingston Parish, seeing the small town face like Laine Hardy dominate such a big stage was surreal.
An Ascension Parish boy said a whisper from God told him to save his toddler brother that nearly drowned in the family’s swimming pool. Good timing also worked in the family's favor once a deputy arrived in time to help rescue the child.
Long-time WAFB anchor, Donna Britt, has been inducted into the 2019 Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame. The award honors those who have served Louisiana in civil service and criminal justice.
During a pause in the game, the team was ushered onto Death Valley’s field where they were met with cheers and applause from the thousands of fans in attendance.
An 8th grader at Port Allen Middle School is on a mission to make sure all of his fellow classmates come to school well-prepared and ready to learn.
After setting a new record for the Senior Games, 103-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, a Baton Rouge native, came first place in her division the next day.
