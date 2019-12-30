Top 2019 business headlines in the Red Stick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge has seen some growth and loss with closures and openings throughout the year. Whether it’s the closure of several beloved donut shops, the opening of retail giants like H&M, or the possibility of Amazon setting up shop, it seems the commerce environment is shifting in the Red Stick.

Here’s a list of the top local business stories, to review what happened in 2019 and what’s to come in 2020:

A list of notable businesses that closed or set to close in 2019

Some businesses that opened or are set to open in 2019

Other Top Baton Rouge Business Headlines

Two Sammy’s Grill locations face eviction; owner claims deal reached with landlord

The landlord of the Sammy’s Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville has filed eviction suits against the restaurant for unpaid rent. According to the suit filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, the restaurant owes over $50,000 in unpaid rent for October and November at the Highland Road location.

Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme was torn down because of renovations. Now what?

Is Baton Rouge losing its only Krispy Kreme? Officials say the Plank Road location is temporarily closed because of renovations expected to be done by this year. This Krispy Kreme episode is to be continued...

What’s next for the City of George as some businesses try to annex into Baton Rouge?

Months after voters decided to create a new City of St. George, a number of businesses chose to annex themselves into the City of Baton Rouge.

Son of Tabby Thomas reviving father’s iconic Blues Box at Red Stick Social

Tabby’s Blues Box, the famous juke joint founded by late Baton Rouge blues legend Tabby Thomas, is being revived by Thomas’ son at Red Stick Social in the Mid City neighborhood.

Waitr leaving some areas, reducing workforce; 20 percent of layoffs in Louisiana

Waitr had pulled out of low-performing markets and reduced its workforce in 2019. While the food-delivery service didn’t leave any Louisiana markets, 20 percent of the layoffs were in the state.

La. restaurant franchise owner fired after racially-charged Halloween rant on Facebook

A franchise holder of a Walk-On’s in Covington had been fired after posting a racially-charged rant on Facebook about some Halloween trick-or-treaters. Hargrave posted a video from his doorbell camera showing what appears to be several African American children helping themselves to handfuls of Halloween candy Hargrave left on his front porch. That’s despite the fact Hargrave says he left a sign near the candy instructing each child to take just one piece of candy.

Popeyes runs out of new chicken sandwiches nationwide

Remember the Popeyes chicken feeding frenzy over the summer? The sandwich item is now a stable on the menu, but Popeyes announced in August that it had run out of the chicken sandwiches nationwide. The tweet from the company had quickly sparked a fierce debate on social media as to whether the sandwich was better or worse than rival fast-food chain, Chick-Fil-A.

Is Amazon eyeing Cortana Mall? It looks like it.

The mystery of what might happen to the Cortana Mall could be solved. Daily Report reported that “plans are in the works to repurpose the soon-to-be-vacant Cortana Mall into a regional distribution and fulfillment center for Amazon.” The Mall of Cortana has seen a declining retail base for years and the few remaining tenants have since left the mall.

New riverboat to soon make stops in Baton Rouge

A new riverboat has set sail on the Mississippi River, and will soon make routine stops in Baton Rouge in 2020.

Co-founder of Anthony’s Italian Deli in Baton Rouge has died at 71

Anthony Saia, co-founder of a longtime Italian deli in Baton Rouge, has passed away, died this year. Anthony and his wife Marie founded the deli in 1978. Anthony had left management and daily operations to his family before his death.

Bike share service now available in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge is now on the list of cities signing up on the bike-share trend. Gotcha, the bike share vendor, launched its fleet of bikes in July 18 after several delays.

Uber launches statewide in Louisiana

Need a ride? Uber expanded its services into every parish in Louisiana in July. Before, Uber operated in some of Louisiana’s largest cities, but rural and suburban communities were previously left behind until lawmakers passed the statewide ride-sharing bill. The new law replaced the previous regulations and was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June.

