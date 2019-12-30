Top 2019 business headlines in the Red Stick

A franchise holder of a Walk-On’s in Covington had been fired after posting a racially-charged rant on Facebook about some Halloween trick-or-treaters. Hargrave posted a video from his doorbell camera showing what appears to be several African American children helping themselves to handfuls of Halloween candy Hargrave left on his front porch. That’s despite the fact Hargrave says he left a sign near the candy instructing each child to take just one piece of candy.