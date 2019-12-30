State fire marshal investigating after Walker woman dies in trailer fire

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a case after a woman died late Sunday in a trailer fire in Walker.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec, 29, Livingston firefighters responded to the fire call in the 36000 block of North Walker Road.
Firefighters found an unresponsive woman outside of the mobile home. Investigators learned the 71-year-old woman had been pulled from the trailer by her son who lived next door. The son went to rescue his mother after hearing a loud boom outside.
First responders revived by first responders, but she died at a local hospital, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office is working to identify the woman and to determine her cause of death.
SFM investigators say the fire began in a bedroom and it has been classified as accidental.
The State Fire Marshal said there have so far been 11 deaths involving residential fires in December.
“We have now surpassed last year’s fire fatality count of 70 deaths after staying below 2018’s comparable statistics throughout the rest of the year,” said Browning. “This is not only sad for me to report, but disappointing as these deaths continue to appear completely preventable. We are urging everyone to look around your homes, and the homes of your elderly relatives and neighbors, to identify potential fire hazards and do something about them. Please, don’t become a statistic.”
Those hazards include heating devices too close to combustibles and overloaded electrical power sources while preventative actions include ensuring working smoke alarms are present and to “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a fire emergency.
The SFM partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on our website lasfm.org.
