Southern University, LSU report dozens of items that went missing in recent years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the year comes to a close, staffers at public universities around Louisiana are working to complete state-required annual inventory checks to determine how many of the school’s items can’t be located.
Previous inventory lists for Southern University and LSU beginning from 2016 and ending in 2018, show both universities were unable to locate thousands of dollars worth of property in the past.
Lists for Southern University show staffers were mainly unable to locate electronics such as televisions, projectors, cameras, and computers for each year. Though most of those items have tracking capabilities, they are also smaller and easier to walk away with.
Other notable items on Southern’s list were several “Brangus Beef Cattle” reported missing for the 2016 inventory. At least six were listed as unlocated in 2016. Each was worth $200.
At LSU, many of the unlocated items also consisted of electronics and equipment used for research purposes. In a letter provided with the university’s inventory lists, an LSU staffer noted the university transitioned to bar code scanning around the same time university officials moved its College of Engineering to a new building. Staffers reportedly found nearly 35% of the assets reported unlocated in 2017 when numbers jumped substantially.
Notable unlocated items at LSU include a cabinet narcotic with a $25,000 price tag reported on the 2018 list and an LSUPD service pistol that was stolen from an officer’s personal vehicle in 2017. An LSU spokesperson did not say whether the $409 weapon was recovered.
LSU’s spokesperson did say, “it’s important to note as well, that assets reported unlocated are often not lost for good, but may have been moved to a new location or the tags may have come off or the item was surplused without being properly reported.”
Anyone with information relative to the theft of property belonging to either university can contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.