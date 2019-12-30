Saints open as 8-point favorites over the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints were installed as 8-point favorites over the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m. Sunday for the 3-seed vs. 6-seed matchup.
The Black and Gold is 1-3 in the postseason against the Vikings. Minnesota captured wins in 1987, 2000, and 2017. The Saints 2009 playoff victory over Minnesota sent Sean Payton’s squad to Super Bowl 44.
The Saints are currently riding a 3-game winning streak. Saints were 11-5 against the spread this season, including 7-1 on the road.
