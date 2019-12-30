Police responding to second shooting on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are responding to a second shooting in the 3500 block of Winbourne Avenue Monday, Dec. 30.
Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately disclosed. A spokesperson for BRPD says injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.
Around the same time, police were also called to investigate a shooting at N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue. Investigators believe the two incidents are not connected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
